FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.63. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$153.05 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.733 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

