FY2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.64 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,184,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.