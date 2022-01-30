FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

