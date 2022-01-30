FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $6.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.87 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.