G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,746,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,750,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G3 VRM Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,744. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. G3 VRM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

