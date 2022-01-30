Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 4,512 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

