Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares during the period. SecureWorks comprises about 2.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SecureWorks worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCWX. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.