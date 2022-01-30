Gagnon Securities LLC Invests $5.28 Million in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 696,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of Sema4 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,559,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $12,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $9,084,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000.

Get Sema4 alerts:

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,745 shares of company stock valued at $270,520.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sema4 Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.