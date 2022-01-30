Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.20

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.20 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.45). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 46,596 shares.

The company has a market cap of £23.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.90.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

