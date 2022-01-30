General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.69.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.