General Motors (GM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.