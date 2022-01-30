GeoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $314.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $373,256.43 and $314.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.96 or 1.00074144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00288464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00028557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.