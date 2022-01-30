Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Allegion worth $218,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock worth $989,150 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

