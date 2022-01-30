Geode Capital Management LLC Has $231.22 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Robert Half International worth $231,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 38.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of RHI opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

