Geode Capital Management LLC Has $248.44 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,637 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of American Airlines Group worth $248,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.