Geode Capital Management LLC Has $259.16 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Whirlpool worth $259,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 29.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

