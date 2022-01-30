GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

