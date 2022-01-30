GeoWealth Management LLC Has $186,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 218,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

