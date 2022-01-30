GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $187.43 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average is $197.87.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

