GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $583,000 in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $298,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6,150.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 84,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 82,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $28.66 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77.

