GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,627 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

