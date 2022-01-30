GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

