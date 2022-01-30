Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.47.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI opened at C$24.27 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.17.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.