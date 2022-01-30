Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.32 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

