Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.32 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
