GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 911,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.