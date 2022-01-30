Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $38,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cigna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.