Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes $259,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Sysco makes up 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

