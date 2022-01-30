Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $44.42 Million Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of WPP worth $44,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $82.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

