Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.37 Million Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 421,627 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $47,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 62.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 267,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 172,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

