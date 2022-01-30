Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $46,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $284.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $247.33 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

