Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRAB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get Grab alerts:

Shares of Grab stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Grab has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $8,150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.