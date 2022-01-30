Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $48.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

