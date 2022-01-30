Greenleaf Trust Acquires 402 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

NYSE LIN opened at $314.94 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

