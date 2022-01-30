Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,113 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

