GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GTY Technology stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $280.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in GTY Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

