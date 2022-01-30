Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Guided Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.