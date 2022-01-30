Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haivision Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.
