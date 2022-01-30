Hanmi Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HAFC opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.