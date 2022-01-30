Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.77 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $40.77 million and approximately $269,253.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,570.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.72 or 0.06823797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00772181 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00065874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00390575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00238292 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,157,711 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

