Head-To-Head Comparison: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vapotherm alerts:

70.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vapotherm and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 4 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vapotherm presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 149.83%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $125.73 million 3.13 -$51.50 million ($2.26) -6.69 TELA Bio $18.21 million 9.18 -$28.79 million ($2.24) -5.14

TELA Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -44.28% -54.76% -28.88% TELA Bio -121.27% -84.60% -42.22%

Summary

TELA Bio beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.