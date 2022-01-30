Head-To-Head Contrast: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) vs. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$102.90 million ($3.35) -7.86 Syros Pharmaceuticals $15.09 million 7.92 -$84.04 million ($1.62) -1.19

Syros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Axsome Therapeutics. Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics N/A -154.94% -81.96% Syros Pharmaceuticals -434.32% -77.65% -40.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axsome Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $89.22, suggesting a potential upside of 238.99%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 749.74%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Axsome Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

