Head to Head Contrast: Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) & Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu Biopharma has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Aytu Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aytu Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 662.71%. Aytu Biopharma has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,008.70%. Given Aytu Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu Biopharma is more favorable than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Aytu Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Aytu Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Aytu Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A -431.43% -213.41% Aytu Biopharma -110.57% -26.42% -14.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Aytu Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $480,000.00 37.03 -$24.98 million ($5.66) -0.05 Aytu Biopharma $65.63 million 0.49 -$58.29 million ($4.03) -0.29

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aytu Biopharma. Aytu Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonnet BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sonnet BioTherapeutics beats Aytu Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead candidate includes SON-080, a human version of low dose Interleukin-6 (IL-6), which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The company is also developing SON-081, a low dose IL-6 for the treatment of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under phase I trials; SON-1010, a FHAB derived compound, which utilizes a human version of Interleukin-12 (IL-12) is under pre-clinical trial, as well as SON-1210, a bi-specific construct that combines FHAB with IL-12 and human Interleukin-15 for the treatment of solid tumor is under pre-clinical trial. In addition, it develops SON-2014, a bi-specific combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor and Interleukin-18 for the treatment of cancer; and SON-3015, a bi-specific combination of anti-IL6 and anti-tumor growth factor beta for tumor and bone metastases. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

