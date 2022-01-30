Head-To-Head Survey: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tiptree and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84% Maiden 20.98% -11.53% -0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and Maiden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.52 -$29.16 million $1.49 8.32 Maiden $184.12 million 1.30 $41.76 million $1.73 1.60

Maiden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tiptree. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tiptree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tiptree beats Maiden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

