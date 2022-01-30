Head to Head Survey: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% American Express 19.54% 28.48% 3.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Express 1 8 7 0 2.38

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. American Express has a consensus target price of $189.73, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than American Express.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A American Express $36.09 billion 3.80 $3.14 billion $9.57 18.50

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Express beats MoneyLion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

