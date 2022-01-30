Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HLAN stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The company has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $85.05 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

HLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

