Helmet.insure Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $195,083.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.15 or 0.06774721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.92 or 0.99827011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052133 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,441,373 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

