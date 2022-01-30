Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,251 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,553,000 after buying an additional 2,011,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

