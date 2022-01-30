Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HT opened at $8.50 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $334.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

