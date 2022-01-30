Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.70.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $202.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average of $181.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.