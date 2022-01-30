HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. HG has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99.
