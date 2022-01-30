HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. HG has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

